PodcastOne (PODC) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) is one of 117 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PodcastOne to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PodcastOne and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $45.82 million -$14.73 million -1.78 PodcastOne Competitors $9.94 billion $1.86 billion -35,697.18

PodcastOne’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne. PodcastOne is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of PodcastOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PodcastOne has a beta of -2.48, suggesting that its share price is 348% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PodcastOne’s competitors have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.67% -96.68% -62.27% PodcastOne Competitors -14.23% -22.65% -4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PodcastOne and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 PodcastOne Competitors 1178 4767 10756 315 2.60

PodcastOne currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 259.85%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.08%. Given PodcastOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

PodcastOne competitors beat PodcastOne on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PodcastOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.