PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Holdings Decreased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PriceSmart by 938.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 164,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 13.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.7 %

PSMT stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $94.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PriceSmart

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $59,663.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,803.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.