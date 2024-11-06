PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Holdings Decreased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in PriceSmart by 938.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 164,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 13.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.
PriceSmart Stock Up 1.7 %
PSMT stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $94.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Insider Activity at PriceSmart
In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $59,663.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,803.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
PriceSmart Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
