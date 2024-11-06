Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $36.98 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

NYSE JPM opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $142.79 and a 12 month high of $226.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $623.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

