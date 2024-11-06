Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.78 and traded as high as $29.93. Quanex Building Products shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 244,329 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

