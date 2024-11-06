Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTOGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,139,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,610,000 after buying an additional 105,248 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,015,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,768,000 after buying an additional 109,561 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,530,000 after buying an additional 1,041,860 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,055,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 345,196.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,056,000 after buying an additional 1,560,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

