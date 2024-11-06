Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RTO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rentokil Initial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $34.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.