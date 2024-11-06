Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Repligen were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,100,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,994,000 after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after buying an additional 237,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 26.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after acquiring an additional 199,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,866,000 after acquiring an additional 425,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 121,305 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $145.95 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,647.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.52.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

