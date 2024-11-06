Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Price

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.85.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $441.09 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $212.88 and a fifty-two week high of $455.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.76 and a 200-day moving average of $342.09.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $512,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 50.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $394,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.