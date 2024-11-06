RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in RPM International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,912,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in RPM International by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,311.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $406,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,311.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,572 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,133. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $129.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day moving average of $116.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RPM. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

