Solid Power (SLDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 393.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Trading Up 2.6 %

SLDP opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $214.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.74. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLDP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Solid Power

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 869,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,847.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lesa B. Roe sold 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $37,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,241 shares in the company, valued at $201,475.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 869,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,847.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,597 shares of company stock valued at $852,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.