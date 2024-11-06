Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $2,005,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,673.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $2,005,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,673.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $657,462.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,669.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,868 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.73. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $136.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

