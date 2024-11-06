State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 315 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.7 %

RL opened at $203.36 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average of $178.01.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cfra set a $171.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

