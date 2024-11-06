State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AHR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

