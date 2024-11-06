State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 245 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,094,000 after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,310,000 after buying an additional 1,151,822 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,234,000 after acquiring an additional 248,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,376,000 after acquiring an additional 148,810 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Voya Financial Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $83.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

