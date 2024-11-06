State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 685 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,093.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

