State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $911,000 Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Bank were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 176,375 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Bank by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group boosted their price target on National Bank from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,687.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,687.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $163,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,021.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

