State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $926,000 Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

