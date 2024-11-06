State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Antero Resources by 357.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 382.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 27.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.64 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Antero Resources Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
