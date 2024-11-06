State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Harmonic worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 780.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

