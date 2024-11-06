State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 26,676 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,676 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 877,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,429 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,980. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,118 shares of company stock worth $1,943,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $153.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average is $135.49. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

