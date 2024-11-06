State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 43 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cable One were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 964.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.33.

Cable One Stock Up 3.0 %

Cable One stock opened at $374.84 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.28 and a twelve month high of $606.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

