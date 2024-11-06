State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 699 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 86.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $347,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Price Performance

Gentherm stock opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.44. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $62.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,313.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

