Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.56.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $439.89 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $274.42 and a twelve month high of $461.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

