Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,196 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMO. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $543,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IMO opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $80.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.4304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Imperial Oil

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

