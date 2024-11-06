Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,621 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.