Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,882 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.09% of SpartanNash worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 351.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.39. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

