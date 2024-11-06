Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $280.19 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.04 and a 52-week high of $308.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

