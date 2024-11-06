Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 379.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 83,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $119.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

