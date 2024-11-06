Stephens Inc. AR Has $702,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 28,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.19 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

