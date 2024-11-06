Stephens Inc. AR Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $576.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $565.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $439.81 and a 12 month high of $585.50.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

