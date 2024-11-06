Stephens Inc. AR Has $972,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 107.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $46,576,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 167.0% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

