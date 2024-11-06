Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPL. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

TPL opened at $1,243.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $956.87 and its 200-day moving average is $799.37. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $1,248.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

