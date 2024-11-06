Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 20,506 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 5.2% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 11.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Embraer Stock Performance

NYSE:ERJ opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

