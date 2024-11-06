Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ opened at $428.00 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.82 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.21.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

