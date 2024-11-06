Stephens Inc. AR Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.4 %

SWK opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -239.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.