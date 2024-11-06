Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $87.06 and a one year high of $95.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.23.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

