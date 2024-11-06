Stifel Nicolaus Raises Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $200.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $198.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s previous close.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

Chart Industries stock opened at $148.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,640. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Chart Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 118,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 74.7% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $15,702,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 58,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

