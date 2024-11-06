Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $164.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.17 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

