Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,798.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 95,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,557 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

