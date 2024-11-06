Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after buying an additional 98,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 114,034 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 691,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $41.99 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,190. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,262 shares of company stock worth $6,702,557. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

