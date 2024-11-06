Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 355.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 561.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,649,251.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,936. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 2.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.