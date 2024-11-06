Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 630.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Tetra Tech worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Up 2.3 %

TTEK opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $50.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,936. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.