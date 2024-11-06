The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,687,000 after buying an additional 79,681 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,937,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,250,000 after buying an additional 54,805 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $142,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,727,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,524,000 after buying an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,767,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,919.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CG opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

