The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $225,710,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 10,856.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,460,000 after buying an additional 1,558,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after buying an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3,973.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 437,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 983,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,934,000 after acquiring an additional 431,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.98. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 239.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,930,351.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $68,930,351.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

