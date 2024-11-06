United Homes Group (UHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.42 million for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 1,013.13%.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

Shares of UHG stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $284.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. United Homes Group has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

