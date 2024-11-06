US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Charter Communications by 109.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $382.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $422.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

