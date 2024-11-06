US Bancorp DE Buys 1,074 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Hexcel worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 38.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HXL opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.10.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

