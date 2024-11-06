US Bancorp DE Buys 360 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $4,314,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 18.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $428.00 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.82 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.