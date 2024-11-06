US Bancorp DE Has $2.41 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 556.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 207,083 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

