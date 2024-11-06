US Bancorp DE Purchases 80 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Boston Partners increased its position in Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after acquiring an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after acquiring an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Everest Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Everest Group stock opened at $354.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.80. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Everest Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.