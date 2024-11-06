US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 159,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. HSBC raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTCH

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.